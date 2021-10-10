Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells $159,350.00 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $159,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

On Tuesday, September 14th, Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $247,908.54.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $757,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $61.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.55 and a beta of 0.58. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.09 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 80,263 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $1,883,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $1,323,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,810,000 after purchasing an additional 528,696 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.