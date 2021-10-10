Harlan S. Robins Sells 3,895 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $125,691.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Harlan S. Robins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $143,102.30.

On Monday, July 19th, Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $144,582.40.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $32.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.41. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 128.33%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,966,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,107,000 after buying an additional 1,342,666 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,177,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,859,000 after buying an additional 155,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,319,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,369,000 after purchasing an additional 416,812 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 25.7% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,366,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,435,000 after purchasing an additional 893,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,384,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,988,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

