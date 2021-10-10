Ergoteles LLC Trims Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ergoteles LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 99.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 369,732 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resource Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 11,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $176.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $321.16 billion, a PE ratio of 289.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.15 and a 200 day moving average of $179.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.08.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

