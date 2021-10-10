Ergoteles LLC Purchases New Holdings in Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Citizens by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Citizens by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Citizens by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Citizens by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens alerts:

CIZN stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. Citizens Holding has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $27.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $104.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.60.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $11.48 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Co operates as a bank holding company, which provides commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include the accepting demand deposits, savings and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.