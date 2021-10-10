3,000 Shares in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 3,467.1% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 527,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,154,000 after acquiring an additional 513,130 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the first quarter worth approximately $37,411,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 16.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,615,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,761,000 after acquiring an additional 233,257 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Spire in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,427,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spire by 56.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 513,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,138,000 after buying an additional 185,834 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.88.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $63.75 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.39 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 69.15%.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

