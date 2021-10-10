Ergoteles LLC Invests $222,000 in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 35.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,861 shares in the company, valued at $991,679.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $215,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AKR stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average is $21.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -179.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AKR shares. Truist Securities raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

