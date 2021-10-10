Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,707 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.34% of Beam Therapeutics worth $27,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $83.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.33. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $138.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.75.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,989,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,321,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BEAM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.86.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

