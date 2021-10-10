Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $28.14 Million Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,297 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 65,047 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $28,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,917,110 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $513,714,000 after buying an additional 502,399 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,394,256 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $164,588,000 after purchasing an additional 564,620 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,973,668 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $171,313,000 after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,719,885 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $156,693,000 after purchasing an additional 263,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392,397 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $137,826,000 after purchasing an additional 190,237 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.71 per share, with a total value of $89,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,778.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,825. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 164.97 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.22 and a 200-day moving average of $49.66. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PFGC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

