BlackRock Inc. Sells 4,556 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,602,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,556 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $194,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Premier by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Premier by 650.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in Premier by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Premier in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Premier by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $593,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,193 shares of company stock worth $4,659,042 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $39.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.65 and its 200 day moving average is $35.73. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.29 and a 52 week high of $39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.30 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

