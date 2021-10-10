Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of TriCo Bancshares worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TCBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 75.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 3.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $430,000. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TCBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of TCBK opened at $44.69 on Friday. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $26.29 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $83.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.