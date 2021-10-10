Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

IBDRY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.68 target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Iberdrola from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.68.

Shares of IBDRY stock opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. Iberdrola has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $61.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average is $50.51.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 7.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Iberdrola will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

