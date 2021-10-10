Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Fuels, Inc. is engaged in mining, production and development of uranium and vanadium. The company operates primarily in Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Wyoming and New Mexico. Energy Fuels, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $6.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $910.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 1.77. Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $8.39.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a negative net margin of 2,121.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Robert W. Kirkwood acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 380,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,140.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Energy Fuels by 343.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 29,533 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,401,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,042,000 after buying an additional 496,949 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

