Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at Citigroup

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded Kansas City Southern from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $265.50.

KSU stock opened at $285.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $171.82 and a 12 month high of $315.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 216.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $282.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.28.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSU. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,891,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 12.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 4.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,608,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,270,000. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

