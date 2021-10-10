New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It seeks to invest in United States. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities. “

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

New Mountain Finance stock opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. New Mountain Finance has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.19.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 105.12%. The business had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.51 million. Equities analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.17%.

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director Rome G. Arnold III bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $197,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,112.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 107,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 465,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 130,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 13,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 14.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,371,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,061,000 after buying an additional 172,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Mountain Finance (NMFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.