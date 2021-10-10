Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

OMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.50.

NYSE OMI opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.20.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

In related news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $193,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 92,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $3,539,624.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,482 shares of company stock worth $5,128,885. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens & Minor (OMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.