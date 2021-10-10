Newmont (NYSE:NEM) PT Lowered to $81.00 at Raymond James

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities lowered Newmont from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.54.

NYSE NEM opened at $54.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.54. Newmont has a one year low of $53.03 and a one year high of $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Newmont will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $522,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,117 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bennicas & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 125,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Searle & CO. bought a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 6.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 10.3% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

