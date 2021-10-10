Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLI. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLI opened at $20.25 on Thursday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.93.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

