Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hollysys Automation Technologies.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ HOLI opened at $20.25 on Thursday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.93.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile
HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.
Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.