Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. First Financial Bancorp. posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 27.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.44 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,610,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,726,000 after purchasing an additional 212,737 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,675,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,103,000 after purchasing an additional 40,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,769,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,710,000 after purchasing an additional 150,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,790,000 after purchasing an additional 54,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,428,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,759,000 after purchasing an additional 19,420 shares in the last quarter. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFBC opened at $24.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.21. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average is $23.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

