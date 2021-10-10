Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VNO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.75.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $43.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.25 and its 200 day moving average is $44.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

