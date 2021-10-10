Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Leslie’s Inc. provides direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional and commercial consumers. The company markets its products through physical locations and multiple digital platforms. Leslie’s Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Leslie’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Loop Capital raised Leslie’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.77.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.35. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.41. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.81 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 10.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 88.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 30,262 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 48.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,970,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,682,000 after acquiring an additional 49,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 104.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

