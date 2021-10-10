The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $6.59 Million Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.13% of Avis Budget Group worth $6,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 185.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4,651.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 750.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

NASDAQ CAR opened at $138.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.55. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.20 and a 1 year high of $138.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.