The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $6,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in National Instruments by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 147,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 27,443 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,337,000 after acquiring an additional 63,801 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,270,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,413,000 after acquiring an additional 661,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,225,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,915,000 after acquiring an additional 119,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $40.99 on Friday. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.95.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.73 million. Research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 135.00%.

NATI has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.