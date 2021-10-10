The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.15% of Sanderson Farms worth $6,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAFM. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,686,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $188.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.69. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.22 and a 52 week high of $197.25.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is -429.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanderson Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

