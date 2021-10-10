Ergoteles LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Cimpress by 125.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 12,330 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cimpress by 47.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Cimpress by 11.0% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cimpress by 4,859.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cimpress by 7.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cimpress alerts:

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $84.43 on Friday. Cimpress plc has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $641.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Cimpress Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.