Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 4,898 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,898 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $465,000. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 217,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 17,093 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 124.9% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 16,494 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $277,000.

NASDAQ:IFV opened at $22.71 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $25.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%.

