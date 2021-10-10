Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$1.00 to C$1.25. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Athabasca Oil traded as high as C$1.02 and last traded at C$0.98, with a volume of 6828335 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

Separately, Desjardins raised Athabasca Oil to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th.

The firm has a market cap of C$514.75 million and a PE ratio of -4.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$232.11 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

