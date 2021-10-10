Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAWW. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $14,421,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 153.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,375,000 after purchasing an additional 164,109 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 103,227 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,183,000 after purchasing an additional 67,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $4,291,000.

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $81.65 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $86.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.82 and a 200-day moving average of $70.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.73. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $990.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

