Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,120 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSBC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 19.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dennis L. Klaeser purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley S. Adams purchased 9,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $110,042.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 88,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,708. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $13.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $388.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.42. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $14.45.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $29.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.97 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 11.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

