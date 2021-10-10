Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 11.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,487,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,958,000 after purchasing an additional 66,134 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 530.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,852,000 after purchasing an additional 351,476 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 362,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,767,000 after purchasing an additional 235,966 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,365,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 264,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.92.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 2,391 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.26, for a total transaction of $825,516.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total transaction of $335,175.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $343.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.34 and a fifty-two week high of $353.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 127.27 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $309.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.47.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.34%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.