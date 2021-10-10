Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Position in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) by 15.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Zepp Health were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEPP. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zepp Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Zepp Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,662,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Zepp Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,836,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in Zepp Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,398,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Zepp Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,457,000. Institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Zepp Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

ZEPP stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. Zepp Health Co. has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $549.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $10.34.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $284.23 million during the quarter. Zepp Health had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 3.46%.

About Zepp Health

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

