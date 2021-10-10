Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 4,670 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 69,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $135.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.56 and a 12 month high of $143.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.16%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

