BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $126,000 Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,585,000 after acquiring an additional 47,130 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 445,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,077,000 after acquiring an additional 38,109 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,261 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 231.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after acquiring an additional 68,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,051,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $116.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.82. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12-month low of $62.57 and a 12-month high of $116.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.23. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $55.66 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

