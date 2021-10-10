NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,104 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $407,783.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,657.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $83,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,459 shares of company stock worth $2,082,813. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NSTG stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a current ratio of 10.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.99. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 74.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

