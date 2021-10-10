Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 3,093 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,471 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,992 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Lyft by 874.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,924 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lyft alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on Lyft in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.94.

LYFT opened at $54.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 2.06. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $765.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.24 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 65.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $778,239.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,880. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.