Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,009 Shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 10.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 18.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 38,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 44.9% in the first quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 79.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

GNOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark cut Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of GNOG opened at $17.27 on Friday. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $27.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.23.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $31.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

