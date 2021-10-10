Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harsco Corporation is a provider of environmental solutions. The company serves industrial and specialty waste streams as well as equipment and technology for the rail sector. Its operating segment consist Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth and Harsco Rail they work towards transforming into a single-thesis environmental solution Company. Harsco Corporation is based in Camp Hill, United States. “

Separately, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Harsco stock opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.56. Harsco has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average is $19.33. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -565.67, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.06.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harsco will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Harsco by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 8.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after buying an additional 23,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 119.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 284,344 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in Harsco during the second quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Harsco by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,195,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,832,000 after acquiring an additional 102,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

