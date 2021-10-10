Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 718 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Belden were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 17.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,809,000 after acquiring an additional 44,401 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Belden by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,600,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,526,000 after buying an additional 189,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Belden in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 98.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belden stock opened at $59.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.00. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.47.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.38 million. Belden had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.27%.

In other Belden news, EVP Ashish Chand purchased 4,345 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.42 per share, with a total value of $249,489.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,480.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

