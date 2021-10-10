Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $806,000 Holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 210.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,994 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in BRP were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in BRP in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BRP in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in BRP by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in BRP in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOOO. CIBC upgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.69.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $90.97 on Friday. BRP Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $102.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.76.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. BRP had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 209.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

