Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of TrueBlue worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TBI. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in TrueBlue in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the second quarter worth $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 4,145.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 134.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TBI opened at $31.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.69. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $31.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.57.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $515.96 million for the quarter. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

