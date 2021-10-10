NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 87.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,912 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,476,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,532,000 after buying an additional 475,137 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 50.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 429,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after buying an additional 143,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

NXGN opened at $14.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.68. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.35 million, a P/E ratio of 72.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $146.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,348.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

