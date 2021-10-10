Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 71.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,822 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PING. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -66.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.86.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

