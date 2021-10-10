Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Cutera worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cutera by 629.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 521.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 138.7% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 84.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period.

CUTR opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $784.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Cutera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $60.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.53.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $58.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.15 million. Cutera had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.71%. Equities analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.89 per share, with a total value of $80,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Daniel Plants bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,758.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,500 shares of company stock worth $178,815 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CUTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

