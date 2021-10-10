Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,568 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLCA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 66,514 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,295 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 19,492 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,562,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $154,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,343 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,642 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 22,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $198,794.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 31,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $293,064.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLCA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

NYSE:SLCA opened at $10.04 on Friday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $750.53 million, a PE ratio of -143.43 and a beta of 3.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $317.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

