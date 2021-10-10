Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 326.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 77.0% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $77,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys stock opened at $291.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 60.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.20 and a 12 month high of $340.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.95.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America downgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.50.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $1,899,915.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total value of $87,766,657.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,818,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027 over the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

