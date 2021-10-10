Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New Investment in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,762,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,092,000 after acquiring an additional 48,936 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PSC opened at $46.47 on Friday. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $47.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

