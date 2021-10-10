Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Shares Sold by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC decreased its position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 40.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 13,462 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 696.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Kearny Financial during the first quarter worth about $173,000. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRNY opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.50. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 6.17%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

