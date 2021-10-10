Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB) by 12.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,854 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000.

NYSEARCA:UFEB opened at $27.65 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.37.

