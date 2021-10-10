Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,091 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 82.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 32.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $73.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.67. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $80.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $145.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.30 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 34.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.93%.

In related news, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,947.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

