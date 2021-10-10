Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $894,000 Stock Position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of The Chefs’ Warehouse worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 12.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 39.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 90.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 592,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,847,000 after purchasing an additional 280,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHEF. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

CHEF stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.71. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 2.32.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $422.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.74 million. Research analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Chefs' Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

