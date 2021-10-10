Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 176 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,947,000 after acquiring an additional 18,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $147.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $137.66 and a 1-year high of $185.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.88 and its 200 day moving average is $155.03.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,200.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. dropped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.71.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.